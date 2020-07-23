Nearly 3 million Texans have filed for unemployment relief since mid-March

AUSTIN, Texas (Texas Tribune) -The coronavirus pandemic has steered the economy into the path of a recession. In Texas, the state’s unemployment rate remains high, and nearly 3 million people have filed for unemployment relief since mid-March. The week ending July 18, a total of 86,821 Texans filed initial applications for unemployment relief. Texas’ sales tax revenues — the largest source of funding for the state budget — have also dropped and are expected to create a shortfall that officials will have to fill.

The number of Texas families that have applied for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program has increased, demand has spiked at food banks across the state and rent programs have run dry in various cities. The state’s outdated and understaffed unemployment insurance office has left countless Texans confused and without unemployment benefits.

Cities are furloughing and laying off city employees, and officials have already ordered state agencies to begin making budget cuts.

Even though businesses across a wide swath of industries are allowed to reopen, some bars and restaurants have voluntarily closed again after employees contracted the new coronavirus. Economists say weakened oil prices, high unemployment and the ongoing public health crisis will slow Texas’ economic recovery.

Here’s how many Texans are filing for unemployment relief

The week ending July 18, a total of 86,821 Texans filed initial applications for unemployment relief. Since mid-March, nearly 3 million Texans have applied for unemployment insurance, more than in all of 2019. The Texas Tribune is tracking the number of out-of-work Texans filing for unemployment relief with the Texas Workforce Commission each week.

New unemployment claims each week

Weekly unemployment claims (Texas Tribune)

Unemployment rate falls for second month in a row

Texas’ unemployment rate in June was 8.6% —a drop from the 13% May jobless rate, according to a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report released July 17. Experts say the improvements may be short-lived, as the state closed down bars and capped restaurant capacity in late June.

Texas Unemployment rate (Texas Tribune)

Sales tax revenues are falling and will likely create a shortfall in the state budget

In June, Texas collected $2.7 billion in sales tax revenues, a 6.5% decline from the same period in 2019. Those revenues came from purchases made in May, when Texas began allowing businesses to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic. Sales tax revenues are the largest source of funding for the state budget. The economic impact from the pandemic is expected to create a multi-billion dollar shortfall in the state’s current two-year budget, according to Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.

Texas Sales Tax Revenues (Texas Tribune)

About this data

Unemployment claims are updated each Thursday with data from the U.S. Employment and Training Administration and the Texas Workforce Commission. The unemployment rate is updated on the third Friday of each month with data from the previous month. Sales tax data is updated at the beginning of each month.

Disclosure: The Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

Correction: An earlier version of this story listed state sales tax revenue incorrectly. The amounts are in billions of dollars.

Illustrations by Emily Albracht. Mandi Cai contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Texas Tribune. All rights reserved.