Petition calling for AWOL status changes in honor of Gregory Wedel Morales

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - A petition calling for a change in the way the military classifies a soldier as AWOL now has more than 150 signatures.

Referred to as “Gregory’s Law,” the petition was created in honor of slain Fort Hood soldier Gregory Wedel Morales.

Gregory’s mother, Kim Wedel, says when she heard of the online petition, she was immediately on board.

“It’s shocking how many people are willing to get behind this,” she said.

“I can’t do anything to save him now. There’s no fixing this. However, if I can help another family or another soldier not go through this, that would mean everything to my family.

Morales disappeared in August of last year. His body was recovered by investigators in June.

Army policy says a soldier will be listed as absent without leave, or AWOL, after just 48 hours of searching.

Even after his remains were found, Morales was still listed that way, causing a delay in benefits and even burial of the young soldier.

Wedel says she hopes the petition will bring about change to that process.

“It’s just a confusing term,” she said.

“I think there should be a status listed before AWOL. Maybe soldier in danger?”

Wedel adds there could be any number of reasons a soldier disappears and not just deserting their post.

“If their commanding officer knows there’s issues going on in this person’s life and they go missing, they need to look for them immediately,” she said.

“You can’t just do that by knocking on doors and making phone calls.”

Morales was eventually removed from deserter status and given full military honors.

Wedel says she thinks the military should wait at least a week before declaring soldiers AWOL so that leads don’t go cold and time searching isn’t wasted.

