Advertisement

Petition calling for AWOL status changes in honor of Gregory Wedel Morales

A petition calling for a change in the way the military classifies a soldier as AWOL now has more than 150 signatures.
A petition calling for a change in the way the military classifies a soldier as AWOL now has more than 150 signatures.(Courtesy Photo)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - A petition calling for a change in the way the military classifies a soldier as AWOL now has more than 150 signatures.

Referred to as “Gregory’s Law,” the petition was created in honor of slain Fort Hood soldier Gregory Wedel Morales.

Gregory’s mother, Kim Wedel, says when she heard of the online petition, she was immediately on board.

“It’s shocking how many people are willing to get behind this,” she said.

“I can’t do anything to save him now. There’s no fixing this. However, if I can help another family or another soldier not go through this, that would mean everything to my family.

Morales disappeared in August of last year. His body was recovered by investigators in June.

Army policy says a soldier will be listed as absent without leave, or AWOL, after just 48 hours of searching.

Even after his remains were found, Morales was still listed that way, causing a delay in benefits and even burial of the young soldier.

Wedel says she hopes the petition will bring about change to that process.

“It’s just a confusing term,” she said.

“I think there should be a status listed before AWOL. Maybe soldier in danger?”

Wedel adds there could be any number of reasons a soldier disappears and not just deserting their post.

“If their commanding officer knows there’s issues going on in this person’s life and they go missing, they need to look for them immediately,” she said.

“You can’t just do that by knocking on doors and making phone calls.”

Morales was eventually removed from deserter status and given full military honors.

Wedel says she thinks the military should wait at least a week before declaring soldiers AWOL so that leads don’t go cold and time searching isn’t wasted.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Majority Whip Jim Clyburn discusses House vote to remove Confederate statues

Updated: 35 minutes ago

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about Confederate statues

Updated: 50 minutes ago

Health

State reports record number of COVID-19 deaths, 3 more reported here

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Texas reported a record number of COVID-19 deaths Wednesday and the count includes three residents of Central Texas, where the total number of confirmed cases of the virus has risen to just less than 9,000 including at least one infant.

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about COVID-19, next federal relief package

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

Health

Public Health official: Opening schools before Labor Day could fuel spread of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
The local public official who issued an order delaying the start of on-campus instruction and activities at private and public K-12 schools until after Labor Day says an earlier return to class “poses a significant danger” of fueling the spread of COVID-19.

Health

Poll: More than two thirds of Texas voters think spread of ‘COVID-19’ is “out of control”

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
More than two thirds of Texas voters think the spread of COVID-19 is “out of control" and almost three quarters of them think the spread of the virus in the state is a serious problem, a poll released Wednesday afternoon finds.

Health

Another Texas prison employee diagnosed with COVID-19 dies

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
The new coronavirus has claimed the life of another Texas Department of Criminal Justice employee.

News

Local district tackles the challenge of connecting disconnected students

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
One Central Texas school district is purchasing hot spots and laptop computers in order to help students who don’t have the internet service or devices they need for virtual instruction.

Tell Me Something Good

‘Miracle man’ who survived head-on crash on area highway lives up to nickname

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Julie Hays
A Central Texas school bus driver who calls himself the “miracle man” after surviving a head-on crash on area highway is living up to his nickname after a remarkable recovery.

State

Tesla picks Texas site for second US vehicle assembly plant

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AP
Tesla has picked the Austin area as the site for its largest auto assembly plant employing at least 5,000 workers.