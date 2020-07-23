Silent spread of virus keeps scientists grasping for clues

(AP) - One of the great mysteries of the coronavirus is how quickly it rocketed around the world.

As workers return to offices, children prepare to return to schools and those desperate for normality again visit malls and restaurants, the emerging science points to a menacing reality: If people who appear healthy can transmit the illness, it may be impossible to contain.

Researchers have exposed the frightening likelihood of silent spread of the virus by asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic carriers.

But how major a role seemingly healthy people play in swelling the ranks of those infected remains unanswered, and at the top of the scientific agenda.

