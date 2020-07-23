Advertisement

Southwest tightens face-mask rule, Delta steps up testing

Southwest Airlines says it won't allow health waivers to its face-mask rule. Only children under 2 will be exempt from the requirement to cover their mouth and nose during flights. (File)
Southwest Airlines says it won't allow health waivers to its face-mask rule. Only children under 2 will be exempt from the requirement to cover their mouth and nose during flights. (File)(KY3)
By AP
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) - Southwest Airlines says it won't allow health waivers to its face-mask rule. Only children under 2 will be exempt from the requirement to cover their mouth and nose during flights.

Meanwhile, Delta Air Lines said Thursday that it will expand its coronavirus testing of employees to include at-home tests.

Air travel has collapsed because of the virus pandemic, and airlines are trying to convince passengers and their own employees about safety.

All airlines require passengers to wear masks during flights, and most extend the rule to airports too.

But some people have complained about violators refusing to keep their mask on.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Business

Stocks

Updated: moments ago
|
By AP
Wall Street stumbled Thursday, undercut in part by a discouraging report showing that layoffs are picking up across the country with coronavirus counts.

Business

1.4 million seek jobless aid, first increase since March

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By AP
The number of laid-off Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time since the pandemic struck in March, evidence of the deepening economic pain the outbreak is causing to the economy.

Business

Stocks close mostly higher after a choppy day of trading

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 7:12 PM CDT
|
By AP
Stocks closed with solid gains on Wall Street Wednesday but only after a choppy day of trading that pulled indexes temporarily into the red.

Business

US sales of existing homes jump 20% after a 3-month slump

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT
|
By AP
Americans stepped up their home purchases in June by a robust 20.7% after the pandemic had caused sales to crater in the prior three months.

Latest News

Business

Banks, energy companies lead stocks higher on Wall Street

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:32 PM CDT
|
By AP
Stocks closed mostly higher on Wall Street Tuesday despite a late stumble that nearly wiped out the market's gains for the day.

Business

Walmart to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:18 PM CDT
|
By AP
Walmart will close its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs on Thanksgiving Day this year, saying that it wants to have its employees spend time with their families during the coronavirus.

Business

Tech drives indexes higher on Wall Street after choppy start

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 3:58 PM CDT
|
By AP
Big technology companies powered stocks higher on Wall Street Monday, extending the market's gains after a three-week winning streak.

Business

Mnuchin urges swift aid bill; ex-Fed chairs want bigger deal

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 3:58 PM CDT
|
By AP
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin urged Congress to quickly enact a new pandemic relief package targeting hardest-hit swaths of the economy.

Business

Stocks end higher; S&P 500 gets its 3rd weekly gain in a row

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 3:55 PM CDT
|
By AP
Wall Street ended another wobbly day broadly higher, giving the S&P 500 its third straight weekly gain.

Business

Stress rises for unemployed as extra $600 benefit nears end

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT
|
By AP
A major source of income for roughly 30 million unemployed people is set to end, threatening their ability to meet rent and pay bills and potentially undercutting the fragile economic recovery.