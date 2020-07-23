Advertisement

Stocks close mostly higher after a choppy day of trading

Stocks closed with solid gains on Wall Street Wednesday but only after a choppy day of trading that pulled indexes temporarily into the red. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Stocks closed with solid gains on Wall Street Wednesday but only after a choppy day of trading that pulled indexes temporarily into the red. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)(KY3)
By AP
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks closed with solid gains on Wall Street Wednesday but only after a choppy day of trading that pulled indexes temporarily into the red.

The S&P 500 rose 0.6%.

The bumpy day came as investors sized up a mix of company earnings and another flare-up in tensions between Washington and Beijing.

The U.S. ordered China to close its consulate in Houston, and China said it would retaliate.

United Airlines sank after its revenue plunged 87% as the coronavirus throttled air travel.

Pfizer rose after the government ordered the first 100 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine the company is developing. 

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Business

US sales of existing homes jump 20% after a 3-month slump

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By AP
Americans stepped up their home purchases in June by a robust 20.7% after the pandemic had caused sales to crater in the prior three months.

Business

Banks, energy companies lead stocks higher on Wall Street

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:32 PM CDT
|
By AP
Stocks closed mostly higher on Wall Street Tuesday despite a late stumble that nearly wiped out the market's gains for the day.

Business

Walmart to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:18 PM CDT
|
By AP
Walmart will close its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs on Thanksgiving Day this year, saying that it wants to have its employees spend time with their families during the coronavirus.

Business

Tech drives indexes higher on Wall Street after choppy start

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 3:58 PM CDT
|
By AP
Big technology companies powered stocks higher on Wall Street Monday, extending the market's gains after a three-week winning streak.

Latest News

Business

Mnuchin urges swift aid bill; ex-Fed chairs want bigger deal

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 3:58 PM CDT
|
By AP
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin urged Congress to quickly enact a new pandemic relief package targeting hardest-hit swaths of the economy.

Business

Stocks end higher; S&P 500 gets its 3rd weekly gain in a row

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 3:55 PM CDT
|
By AP
Wall Street ended another wobbly day broadly higher, giving the S&P 500 its third straight weekly gain.

Business

Stress rises for unemployed as extra $600 benefit nears end

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT
|
By AP
A major source of income for roughly 30 million unemployed people is set to end, threatening their ability to meet rent and pay bills and potentially undercutting the fragile economic recovery.

Business

US home construction jumps 17.3% in June

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 2:35 PM CDT
|
By AP
Construction of U.S. homes jumped 17.3% in June as some states opened back up, but still lags behind last year’s pace after this spring’s massive slowdown in building activity due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Business

Stocks dip on Wall Street as global rally fades, led by tech

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 6:54 PM CDT
|
By AP
Wall Street drifted to a lower close Thursday after mixed reports on the economy highlighted its uncertain path, including one showing that layoffs continue at a stubbornly steady pace.

Business

Stocks rise on vaccine hopes; S&P 500 back within 5% of high

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 7:09 PM CDT
Markets worldwide rallied on rising hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday, and the S&P 500 climbed back to where it was a few days after it set its record early this year.