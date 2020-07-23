Stocks close mostly higher after a choppy day of trading

NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks closed with solid gains on Wall Street Wednesday but only after a choppy day of trading that pulled indexes temporarily into the red.

The S&P 500 rose 0.6%.

The bumpy day came as investors sized up a mix of company earnings and another flare-up in tensions between Washington and Beijing.

The U.S. ordered China to close its consulate in Houston, and China said it would retaliate.

United Airlines sank after its revenue plunged 87% as the coronavirus throttled air travel.

Pfizer rose after the government ordered the first 100 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine the company is developing.

