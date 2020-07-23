Advertisement

Texas man charged with capital murder in missing aunt’s apparent death

David Wayne Denson, 25, was charged with capital murder on July 17, according to Crockett police. (Jail photo)
David Wayne Denson, 25, was charged with capital murder on July 17, according to Crockett police.
By Erin Wides and Jeff Wright
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - A Crockett man arrested in connection with the disappearance and apparent death of his aunt has been charged with capital murder.

David Wayne Denson, 25, was officially charged with capital murder on July 17, according to Crockett police.

Denson is currently being held in the Houston County Jail on $1 million bond.

Police believe Denson played a role in the suspicious disappearance and suspected death of his aunt, Faye Lynn Paul, in early February.

Paul was last seen leaving a convenience store with Denson on Feb. 12.

Family members and friends expressed concern about her whereabouts nearly a week before she was last seen.

Authorities have not recovered Paul’s body, but investigators have said that evidence not only indicated her death but that it was a result of homicide.

Police in Alamosa, Colo. took Denson into custody on Feb. 28 on felony charges related to violation of his probation.

At the time, Denson was wanted for questioning in his aunt’s disappearance. He was extradited back to Crockett, where was he arrested for capital murder as a suspect in Paul’s death.

