Texas teenager pleads guilty to exchanging nude photos with girl, 12

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Xavier Cenobio Gutierrez, 19, pleaded guilty Tuesday to the charge of transfer of obscene material to a minor.

According to the factual resume in federal court records, Gutierrez admitted that from December 2019 to January he requested nude images from a 12-year-old.

He told investigators at the time he was the assistant PE teacher at Snyder Junior. High School and he knew the child from school.

He also admitted to knowing the child was 12-years-old.

Documents say Gutierrez was chatting with the student on Snap Chat and requested the nude images from her and he admits to sending at least one image of his genitalia.

He faces as much as 19 years in prison followed by three years’ supervised release and a fine of as much as $250,000.

He will have to register as a sex offender.

A sentencing date has not been set.

