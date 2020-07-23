Advertisement

US Marshals: ‘Fugitive of week’ found asleep on porch

The U.S. Marshals Service says a fugitive of the week” was found sleeping on a porch in New Hampshire. (MGN)
By AP
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LACONIA, N.H. (AP) - The U.S. Marshals Service says a fugitive of the week” was found sleeping on a porch in New Hampshire.

Fifty-five-year-old John Cathcart was sought on multiple arrest warrants issued from Belknap County.

The warrants included failing to appear on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and failing to appear on three outstanding narcotics charges.

Cathart was in a segment Wednesday featured in local media and distributed to law enforcement officers statewide.

Authorities said interviews led them to a porch in Laconia, where they found Cathcart.

He was arrested without incident.

It wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf. 

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

