US says it will adopt global climate standards for aviation

(AP) - The Trump administration says it plans to adopt the country's first standards for climate-damaging aviation emissions.

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler announced the proposed rule Wednesday.

The U.S. rule is modeled on limits being put in place by the International Civil Aviation Organization.

The EPA says the U.S. proposal won't result in any additional reductions in climate-changing emissions.

Environmental groups say the agency’s proposal does not go far enough.

Wheeler says the administration is balancing climate protections with its push to cut regulation for business.

The U.S. needed to adopt a rule at least as tough as the international standard in order to sell and operate planes overseas.

