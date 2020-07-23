Advertisement

Witnesses: Afghan government airstrike kills at least 14

Witnesses say a government airstrike has killed at least 14 people in Afghanistan’s western Herat province, many of them women and children. (MGN)
Witnesses say a government airstrike has killed at least 14 people in Afghanistan’s western Herat province, many of them women and children. (MGN)(KKTV)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KABUL (AP) - Witnesses say a government airstrike has killed at least 14 people in Afghanistan’s western Herat province, many of them women and children.

A witness who lost three members of his family in the airstrike, said hundreds of people had gathered in Herat’s Adraskan district to welcome home a former Taliban fighter freed from jail when aircraft pounded the gathering.

Government officials said Thursday the airstrike a day earlier was being investigated.

Ghulam Nabi had been released apparently as part of the prisoner exchange aimed at moving intra-Afghan negotiations forward, a second and critical phase of a peace deal between the U.S. and Taliban.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

International

China cites ‘malicious slander’ as Houston consulate closes

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By ap
China says “malicious slander” is behind an order by the U.S. government to close its consulate in Houston, and maintains that its officials have never operated outside ordinary diplomatic norms.

News

Parents weigh-in on McLennan County health district's order to delay in-person instruction

Updated: 42 minutes ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

News

Driver trying to pass vehicles on I-35 shoulder dies when BMW hits parked truck

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
A BMW driver who was trying to pass cars on the shoulder of northbound Interstate 35 in Central Texas died when the sedan slammed into the rear of a parked 18-wheeler.

National

Small Business Administration talks about next batch of COVID-19 relief for communities

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Alana Austin
SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza talks about COVID-19 federal relief for small businesses.

Latest News

Health

Central Texas COVID-19 death toll rises to 70; more than 9,000 cases confirmed

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
COVID-19 claimed four more lives in Central Texas Thursday as the number of confirmed cases in the region rose to more than 9,000 and another county ordered a delay in the return to in-person school instruction and activities.

Health

Second Central Texas county orders delay in return to in-person instruction

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Officials in a second Central Texas county ordered a delay Thursday in a return to campus for in-person instruction and activities.

National

SBA Administrator reflects on COVID-19 relief programs, future for small businesses

Updated: 1 hour ago

Our Town

Killeen: Nonprofit, bridal shop donate wedding gowns to those on the front lines

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Eric Franklin
A nonprofit and a Killeen bridal shop are teaming up to give dozens of free wedding dresses to health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, first responders and military members.

Tell Me Something Good

Owner of local restaurant opened amid pandemic grateful for response

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Julie Hays
The owner of a local restaurant that opened amid the COVID-19 pandemic says business is good and he’s grateful for the response.

News

New Italian restaurant a huge success despite pandemic and restrictions

Updated: 1 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Five