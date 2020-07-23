Witnesses: Afghan government airstrike kills at least 14

KABUL (AP) - Witnesses say a government airstrike has killed at least 14 people in Afghanistan’s western Herat province, many of them women and children.

A witness who lost three members of his family in the airstrike, said hundreds of people had gathered in Herat’s Adraskan district to welcome home a former Taliban fighter freed from jail when aircraft pounded the gathering.

Government officials said Thursday the airstrike a day earlier was being investigated.

Ghulam Nabi had been released apparently as part of the prisoner exchange aimed at moving intra-Afghan negotiations forward, a second and critical phase of a peace deal between the U.S. and Taliban.

