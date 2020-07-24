Advertisement

Authorities: Woman slain when gunman fires into wrong house in Pa.

Nathan Quidetto was held without bond on charges of criminal homicide, reckless endangerment and weapons offenses.
Nathan Quidetto was held without bond on charges of criminal homicide, reckless endangerment and weapons offenses.(Gray News)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DERRY, Pa. (AP) — A man angry over a botched drug deal fired several shots into a Pennsylvania residence where he mistakenly thought someone involved in the deal lived, authorities said, killing a woman who was asleep in her bed.

Nathan Joseph Quidetto, 20, whose last known address was in Unity, remains held without bond on charges of criminal homicide, reckless endangerment and weapons offenses. It wasn't known Friday if he's retained an attorney.

Quidetto was riding in a vehicle that was stopped by police in Unity on Wednesday, and authorities learned he was wanted on warrants for drug delivery charges. He was later taken to the Kiski Valley state police barracks, and he eventually admitted to the shooting that occurred early Monday in Derry, authorities said.

Quidetto wanted to scare someone who was involved in the botched drug deal but drove to "the completely wrong residence, not even close to being at the right house," a state police spokesman said. He then fired several shots at the home around 4 a.m. before driving away.

Tracy Marie Squib, 52, and her husband were sleeping in their bedroom at the time. Squib's husband told police that his wife awoke and thought she'd been bitten by something, but he saw she was bleeding from her upper chest and asked their two children to call 911.

Squib was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later. Her husband and children were not injured.

Authorities would not disclose specific details regarding what led them to believe Quidetto was involved in the shooting, citing the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Tropical storm strengthens as it moves toward Texas coast

Updated: moments ago
|
By AP
The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Hanna has strengthened as it moves slowly west toward the Texas coastline.

National

NASA’s going to study space with a football stadium-sized balloon

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
A balloon a big as a football stadium will be used to lift a specialized telescope over Antarctica in 2023.

News

H-E-B giving Texas teachers 15% discount on school supplies, essential items

Updated: 8 minutes ago
San Antonio-based grocer H-E-B said it is continuing its longstanding commitment to supporting Texas educators by extending savings on hundreds of supplies to help teachers prepare for the upcoming school year.

National Politics

AP-NORC poll: Nearly half say job lost to virus won’t return

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By JOSH BOAK and EMILY SWANSON
Nearly half of Americans whose families experienced a layoff during the coronavirus pandemic now believe those jobs are lost forever, a new poll shows, as temporary cutbacks give way to shuttered businesses, bankruptcies and lasting payroll cuts.

National

NASA balloon research

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
How NASA uses high-altitude balloons to test scientific instruments and spacecraft.

Latest News

News

Shortage of guns and ammunition during pandemic

Updated: 17 minutes ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

National

Sen. Bill Cassidy discusses the latest in the coronavirus fight

Updated: 22 minutes ago

News

Late-night shooting 6 blocks from local police department leaves man dead

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Police were investigating Wednesday after a late-night shooting six blocks from a local police department left a Central Texas man dead.

News

Driver trying to pass vehicles on I-35 shoulder dies when BMW hits parked truck

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
A BMW driver who was trying to pass cars on the shoulder of northbound Interstate 35 in Central Texas died when the sedan slammed into the rear of a parked 18-wheeler.

News

Man indicted after local teenager killed in late-night shooting

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A Central Texas man arrested after a late-night shooting that left a local teenager dead and a man and a woman injured has been named in a three-count indictment.

State

Texas teenager pleads guilty to exchanging nude photos with girl, 12

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Amber Stegall
A Texas teenager who worked as an assistant PE teacher at junior high school has pleaded guilty to exchanging nude photos with a 12-year-old girl.