China cites ‘malicious slander’ as Houston consulate closes

BEIJING (AP) - China says “malicious slander” is behind an order by the U.S. government to close its consulate in Houston, and maintains that its officials have never operated outside ordinary diplomatic norms.

The Foreign ministry spokesperson says the order to close the consulate violates international law and basic norms governing international relations, and seriously undermines China-U.S. relations.

He says this is breaking down the bridge of friendship between the Chinese and American people.

The order this week to close the consulate is seen as escalating tensions between the world’s two largest economies as President Donald Trump ramps up punitive measures against China ahead of the November U.S. election.

Beijing said it would draw a firm response if the order is not reversed.

