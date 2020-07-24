Advertisement

COVID-19 recovery can take a few weeks even for young adults

Recovering from even mild coronavirus infections can take at least two to three weeks. (MGN)
Recovering from even mild coronavirus infections can take at least two to three weeks. (MGN)(MGN)
By AP
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Recovering from even mild coronavirus infections can take at least two to three weeks.

That’s according to new U.S. research published Friday.

It found that even among young adults, 1 in 5 had lingering symptoms.

Cough, fatigue and body aches were among the most common persistent symptoms.  

Most previous research on long-lasting COVID-19 symptoms has focused on sicker hospitalized adults.

Few of those in the new study needed hospital treatment. The study was led by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention researchers.

They did phone surveys of 274 patients two to three weeks after they had tested positive.    

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Our Town

Copperas Cove: Cove ISD urges students to walk, bike to school instead of riding the bus

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
The Copperas Cove ISD is asking parents to consider allowing their children to walk, bike or carpool to school when classes resume.

Health

Local brewery challenges TABC over to-go sales

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
The operators of a local brewery challenged state regulators over to-go sales, the rules governing which are apparently subject to some interpretation.

Health

When it comes to local high school sports, it’s a tale of two counties

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Drake Lawson
Two counties in Central Texas have issued orders that delay in-person instruction until after Labor Day, but one key difference has left smaller schools in one of the counties at a disadvantage.

Health

5 more die from COVID-19 in Central Texas, more than 9,500 cases confirmed

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Five more people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in Central Texas and the number of confirmed cases in the region increased to more than 9,500 Friday including four more infants who’ve tested positive for the virus.

Latest News

Health

US prison populations down 8% amid coronavirus outbreak

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By AP
There has been a major drop in the number of people behind bars in the U.S.

International

Pakistan wraps up anti-polio drive amid surge in cases

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By AP
Pakistan says a five-day vaccination campaign against polio has been completed in the former Taliban stronghold of South Waziristan and elsewhere in the country amid a surge in cases.

Health

Former Lady Bears standout battles COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Staff
Former Lady Bears standout Kalani Brown, a first-round pick in the 2019 WNBA draft, is battling COVID-19.

Health

Waco ISD: School year will start, campuses will reopen after Labor Day

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
The school board officially approved the 2020-2021 calendar for the Waco Independent School District Thursday night 6-1, allowing for both in-person and remote instruction to begin simultaneously on Sept. 8.

Health

Central Texas COVID-19 death toll rises to 70; more than 9,000 cases confirmed

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Staff
COVID-19 claimed four more lives in Central Texas Thursday as the number of confirmed cases in the region rose to more than 9,000 and another county ordered a delay in the return to in-person school instruction and activities.

Health

Second Central Texas county orders delay in return to in-person instruction

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 7:53 PM CDT
|
By Staff
Officials in a second Central Texas county ordered a delay Thursday in a return to campus for in-person instruction and activities.