COVID-19 recovery can take a few weeks even for young adults

(AP) - Recovering from even mild coronavirus infections can take at least two to three weeks.

That’s according to new U.S. research published Friday.

It found that even among young adults, 1 in 5 had lingering symptoms.

Cough, fatigue and body aches were among the most common persistent symptoms.

Most previous research on long-lasting COVID-19 symptoms has focused on sicker hospitalized adults.

Few of those in the new study needed hospital treatment. The study was led by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention researchers.

They did phone surveys of 274 patients two to three weeks after they had tested positive.

