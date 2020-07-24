Depp’s lawyers play video showing Heard ‘attacked’ sister

LONDON (AP) - Johnny Depp’s lawyers in his libel suit against a British tabloid have shown the High Court in London video footage that they claim shows Amber Heard “attacked” her sister.

Earlier, Depp’s lawyers said they had received the video from an “anonymous source” on Thursday night after Heard’s sister, Whitney Henriquez, said in court that she had never been attacked by Heard.

Depp is suing the publisher of The Sun, and the newspaper’s executive editor over an April 2018 article that labeled him a “wife beater.”

Depp has told the court that he was the one abused and that Heard had a history of being violent against him.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)