Former Lady Bears standout battles COVID-19

(KWTX) - Former Lady Bears standout Kalani Brown, a first-round pick in the 2019 WNBA draft, is battling COVID-19.

Brown, 23, a 6-foot-7 center who was drafted in April 2019 by the Los Angeles Sparks and then was traded in February to the Atlanta Dream says in a social media post she tested positive for the virus on July 9.

“While I am feeling better now, my symptoms have been challenging, ranging from headache, to sore throat, chills/shivers, body aches, muscle aches, fatigue, difficulties with taste, and shortness of breath,” she wrote.

Brown remains in quarantine and will miss the start of the revised WNBA season.

Atlanta plays the Dallas Wings Sunday in Bradenton, Fla.

Brown wrote she’s hopeful she’ll recover soon.

Brown is one of the all-time greats in Baylor history.

She is a three-time All-American, a Big 12 player of the year, and a member of Baylor’s 2019 national championship winning team.

