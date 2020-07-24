H-E-B giving Texas teachers 15% discount on school supplies, essential items

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - San Antonio-based grocer H-E-B said it is continuing its longstanding commitment to supporting Texas educators by extending savings on hundreds of supplies to help teachers prepare for the upcoming school year.

The company said that, starting now through August 27, teachers across Texas can register to receive a coupon that will give them 15 percent off select school supplies and office items.

The coupons, which allows teachers to save up to $50, can be redeemed in store through September 1, 2020.

In order get the coupon, teachers must register at heb.com/teachers no later than 11:59 p.m. on August 27.

H-E-B said that once sign up is complete, teachers will receive the coupon via the email provided during registration.

“As we approach this school year, we are committed to providing some financial relief by offering these savings to our devoted educators,” said Winell Herron, H-E-B Group Vice President of Public Affairs, Diversity and Environmental Affairs.

“H-E-B is a proud supporter of education throughout the year, and during this time of uncertainty, it’s even more important to invest in our teachers who dedicate their lives in service to our children, inspiring them to become the next generation of leaders in Texas.”

