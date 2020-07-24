HUD revokes Obama-era rule designed to diversify the suburbs

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration is revoking an Obama-era housing regulation designed to eliminate racial disparities in the suburbs.

Fair housing advocates say the move amounts to an election-year appeal to white voters.

President Donald Trump has called the rule a threat to suburbs and says it would result in more crime and lower home prices.

In a statement, Housing Secretary Ben Carson says the rule will be replaced with one that greatly reduces the burden on local jurisdictions to prove they are actively taking steps to address historical patterns of racial segregation to qualify for HUD financing.

