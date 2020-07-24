Advertisement

Keeping a Close Eye on Hanna

By Brady Taylor
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
All eyes are on Tropical Storm in Gulf of Mexico.  That storms system is continuing to move west towards the Texas gulf coast.  The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center has this storm strengthening to a Category 1 Hurricane before making landfall Saturday near Corpus Christi.  This storm could bring damaging winds up to 75 mph, and rainfall totals that could exceed 6″ across parts of South Texas.

Here in Central Texas we are likely only going to see scattered weekend showers due to Hanna.  As of now we are looking at a 40% chance for afternoon showers for both Saturday and Sunday.  Temperatures will likely be held down a little this weekend due to the showers and the extra clouds.

Low rain chances stick around for the first half of next week.  High pressure will build in next week, and that will cause temperatures to climb back into the upper 90s to near 100°.

