Killeen: First it was toilet paper, now its guns and ammo

Guns and ammunition are flying off shelves here and across the country as the COVID-19 pandemic persists. (File)
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Guns and ammunition are flying off shelves here and across the country as the COVID-19 pandemic persists.

That has caused a national shortage and gun shops are rationing sales.

Damon Cross, a gun seller in Killeen and the owner of Texas License 2 Carry, said he is limiting customers to only two boxes of 9mm ammunition.

"Those are the most common rounds that people are looking for. And of course with that being said, those are the most common rounds that you know we have a shortage of in the US," Cross said.

The National Rifle Association said more than 2 million people have become first time gun owners in the first half of 2020.

NRA Twitter post.
NRA Twitter post.(KWTX)

The association said a combination of fears about the pandemic and civil unrest about racial issues are to blame for the surge in interest.

“People think that they’re going to be walking outside and they’re going to come across a group of rioters and that they’re going to want to damage their property or break into their homes, and it’s just not true,” Cross said.

