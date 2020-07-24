Advertisement

Late-night shooting 6 blocks from local police department leaves man dead

An officer was back at the scene of the late-night shooting Friday morning. (Photo by Eric Franklin)
An officer was back at the scene of the late-night shooting Friday morning. (Photo by Eric Franklin)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Police were investigating Wednesday after a late-night shooting six blocks from the Copperas Cove Police Department left a man dead.

Police identified the victim Friday as Devonn Dozell Mayhew, 21, of Copperas Cove.

Officers who responded to a report of gunfire found him dead in the road at around 11:15 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of South 7th Street and West Avenue E.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers at (254) 547-1111 or Detective Sheldon at (254) 547-8222 Ext. 6892.

