Local shoeshine man needed shoes to shine and he got them

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A well known Waco shoeshine man who fell on hard times after the bank lobby in which he worked was closed due to COVID-19 is busy shining shoes anyway thanks to a plea from a bank executive and the overwhelming response from the community.

Robert Pearson, 75, spent hours Thursday in the bank lobby of Extraco Banks, which remains closed, shining shoes dropped off by customers or delivered by the bank's senior vice president, Sam Brown, who put out the plea, and offered to pick customers' shoes up himself.

Without the pivot in a plan, Pearson would have no income.

"Unto all of Waco citizens far and near and Extraco Banks' executives, staff and management, to Mr. Sam Brown, blessed employees and the local citizens far and near who have followed me, trusted me, supported me, so much love," Pearson said.

More than 60 pairs of shoes have been collected in just the last two weeks since Brown issued the plea.

The response has been a bright spot in an otherwise tough year for the man known for his hard work and great conversation.

In September 2019 the City of Waco terminated Pearson's contract at Waco Regional Airport where he had been a fixture for 14 years.

Brown and Extraco then welcomed him with open arms.

He also got a gig on weekends shining shoes at the downtown Magnolia Silos, but that, too, came to a halt when the grounds closed and even though he's back now, the weather is too hot for most to have the proper shoes on to shine.

Brown says he couldn't just sit back and wait for the lobby to reopen while Mr. Pearson went without money he desperately needed for bills, food and medication.

He said he's been encouraged to realize so many others feel the same way.

"The response has been tremendous. I've never seen a community more anxious to help someone out than Central Texas has been toward Mr. Pearson," Brown said.

Brown adds that Pearson is legally blind in one eye which means he can't drive himself to work.

Instead he spends about $20 on a round-trip Uber ride to get to work and he never misses a day.

"I think what they really respect is that even at 75 and with his medical condition he wants to get out and work and support himself," Brown added.

Brown added Pearson's story has united all walks of life in the community.

The former head of Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, Glenn Robinson, saw the story and brought in shoes and so did former KWTX anchor Dan Ingham who works at a competing bank in town.

"It has blown me away," Brown said. "People want to help him."

Brown encourages anyone with shoes to shine to drop them off at the banks location on Valley Mills.

The cost is $15.

There is also a benefit account set up at any Extraco Banks location under the name Robert Pearson.

That account has raised $2,500.

And the man known for shining shoes has a message from his heart for anyone who's helped.

“May God continue to bless all of you. I’m thankful so much for your love and support, your happiness and many blessings, so many I can’t tell you,” Pearson said. “In the name of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Amen.”

