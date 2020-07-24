Advertisement

Local shoeshine man needed shoes to shine and he got them

Robert Pearson, 75, fell on hard times after the bank lobby in which he worked was closed due to COVID-19, but he's busy shining shoes anyway. (Courtesy photo)
Robert Pearson, 75, fell on hard times after the bank lobby in which he worked was closed due to COVID-19, but he's busy shining shoes anyway. (Courtesy photo)(Courtesy photo)
By Julie Hays
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A well known Waco shoeshine man who fell on hard times after the bank lobby in which he worked was closed due to COVID-19 is busy shining shoes anyway thanks to a plea from a bank executive and the overwhelming response from the community.

Robert Pearson, 75, spent hours Thursday in the bank lobby of Extraco Banks, which remains closed, shining shoes dropped off by customers or delivered by the bank's senior vice president, Sam Brown, who put out the plea, and offered to pick customers' shoes up himself.

Without the pivot in a plan, Pearson would have no income.

"Unto all of Waco citizens far and near and Extraco Banks' executives, staff and management,  to Mr. Sam Brown, blessed employees and the local citizens far and near who have followed me, trusted me, supported me, so much love," Pearson said.

More than 60 pairs of shoes have been collected in just the last two weeks since Brown issued the plea.

The response has been a bright spot in an otherwise tough year for the man known for his hard work and great conversation.

In September 2019 the City of Waco terminated Pearson's contract at Waco Regional Airport where he had been a fixture for 14 years.

Brown and Extraco then welcomed him with open arms.

He also got a gig on weekends shining shoes at the downtown Magnolia Silos, but that, too, came to a halt when the grounds closed and even though he's back now, the weather is too hot for most to have the proper shoes on to shine.

Brown says he couldn't just sit back and wait for the lobby to reopen while Mr. Pearson went without money he desperately needed for bills, food and medication.  

He said he's been encouraged to realize so many others feel the same way.

"The response has been tremendous. I've never seen a community more anxious to help someone out than Central Texas has been toward Mr. Pearson," Brown said.

Brown adds that Pearson is legally blind in one eye which means he can't drive himself to work.

Instead he spends about $20 on a round-trip Uber ride to get to work and he never misses a day.

"I think what they really respect is that even at 75 and with his medical condition he wants to get out and work and support himself," Brown added.

Brown added Pearson's story has united all walks of life in the community. 

The former head of Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, Glenn Robinson, saw the story and brought in shoes and so did former KWTX anchor Dan Ingham who works at a competing bank in town.

"It has blown me away," Brown said. "People want to help him."

Brown encourages anyone with shoes to shine to drop them off at the banks location on Valley Mills.

The cost is $15. 

There is also a benefit account set up at any Extraco Banks location under the name Robert Pearson. 

That account has raised $2,500.

And the man known for shining shoes has a message from his heart for anyone who's helped. 

“May God continue to bless all of you. I’m thankful so much for your love and support, your happiness and many blessings, so many I can’t tell you,” Pearson said. “In the name of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Amen.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

5 more die from COVID-19 in Central Texas, more than 9,500 cases confirmed

Updated: moments ago
|
By Staff
Five more people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in Central Texas and the number of confirmed cases in the region increased to more than 9,500 Friday including four more infants who’ve tested positive for the virus.

News

UPDATE: Driver killed when when BMW hit parked truck on I-35 shoulder identified

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
Authorities Friday identified a BMW driver who died when his sedan slammed into the rear of a parked 18-wheeler.

National

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to groundbreaking athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

Updated: 2 hours ago

Weather

Tropical storm strengthens as it moves toward Texas coast

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By AP
The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Hanna has strengthened as it moves slowly west toward the Texas coastline.

Latest News

Our Town

Waco: Axe-throwing entertainment venue coming to downtown

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
A new axe-throwing entertainment venue is coming to downtown Waco soon.

Health

Former Lady Bears standout battles COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Former Lady Bears standout Kalani Brown, a first-round pick in the 2019 WNBA draft, is battling COVID-19.

News

Mask mandate appears to be helping in Texas; experts ask governor not to rule out a shutdown

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By EDGAR WALTERS
A plateauing of new virus cases would hardly represent a victory over the pandemic, but it would help keep hospitals from being overrun with sick patients.

News

Local firefighters battle late-night railcar fire

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
Local firefighters battled a late-night fire that broke out in a railroad car.

News

Late-night shooting 6 blocks from local police department leaves man dead

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Eric Franklin
Police were investigating Wednesday after a late-night shooting six blocks from a local police department left a Central Texas man dead.

News

H-E-B giving Texas teachers 15% discount on school supplies, essential items

Updated: 6 hours ago
San Antonio-based grocer H-E-B said it is continuing its longstanding commitment to supporting Texas educators by extending savings on hundreds of supplies to help teachers prepare for the upcoming school year.