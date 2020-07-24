Mel Gibson has recovered after coronavirus hospitalization

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A representative for Mel Gibson says the actor spent a week in a Los Angeles hospital in April after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 64-year-old actor and director has completely recovered, is doing “great'' and has since tested negative “numerous times.”

Gibson is the latest in a long string of high profile figures to go public with coronavirus diagnoses and recoveries including Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, George Stephanopoulos and the singer Pink.

The U.S. has more than 4 million known cases of the coronavirus and more than 140,000 deaths.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)