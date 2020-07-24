Advertisement

Movie theaters implore studios: Release the blockbusters

Hollywood has now gone more than four months without a major theatrical release.
Hollywood has now gone more than four months without a major theatrical release.(AP images)
By AP
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Hollywood has now gone more than four months without a major theatrical release.

While some films have found new streaming homes, the biggest upcoming ones, “Tenet,” “Mulan,” “A Quiet Place Part II,” remain idled like jumbo jets on the tarmac.

The leading chains are still shuttered.

Recent coronavirus spikes have forced release dates to shuffle and chains to postpone reopening to August.

Now, movie houses are saying that despite far from ideal circumstances, it’s time for new movies.

Four months of near zero revenue has brought the $50 billion annual business to its knees.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

