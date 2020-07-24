NORC poll: Optimism fades jobs lost to virus will return

WASHINGTON (AP) - Nearly half of Americans whose families experienced a layoff during the coronavirus pandemic now believe those jobs are lost.

That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

That’s a sharp change from April, when 78% of those in households with a job loss thought they’d be temporary.

Still, the poll shows that 72% of Americans would rather have restrictions in place in their communities to stop the spread of COVID-19 than remove them to help the economy.

Just 27% want to prioritize the economy over efforts to stop the outbreak.

