Obama blasts Trump, praises Biden in new 2020 campaign video

WASHINGTON (AP) - Joe Biden and Barack Obama are stepping up their attacks on President Donald Trump and defending their time in the White House in a new video.

It was their first in-person meeting since the coronavirus outbreak began.

Biden enlisted the former president to help slam Mr. Trump's response to the pandemic while framing the former vice president as the better choice in November's election.

The video released Thursday shows Obama and Biden wearing masks while arriving at an office, then sitting down well apart from each other to observe social distancing for a bare-faced chat.

Biden and Obama discuss passing their administration’s signature health care law and blame Mr. Trump for stoking division and animosity among Americans.

