Pakistan wraps up anti-polio drive amid surge in cases

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) - Pakistan says a five-day vaccination campaign against polio has been completed in the former Taliban stronghold of South Waziristan and elsewhere in the country amid a surge in cases.

Vaccinations started on Monday, aiming to have about 800,000 children inoculated.

Health officials say that this time, fortunately, no militant attacks on polio teams or police escorting them were reported.

Medical workers participating in the drive urged parents and families to abide by social distancing regulations to avoid a spike in coronavirus cases.

Pakistan is one of three countries in the world where polio, a disabling and life-threatening disease caused by the polio virus, is still endemic.

