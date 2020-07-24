Advertisement

Parents divided over order delaying start of on-campus instruction, activities

Parents to whom KWTX talked Thursday were divided over a county medical authority order delaying the resumption of in-person school instruction and activities until after Labor Day. (WBAY/file)
By Drake Lawson
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Parents to whom KWTX talked Thursday were divided over a McLennan County medical authority order delaying the resumption of in-person school instruction and activities until after Labor Day.

Dr. Farley Verner, the Medical Authority for the Waco McLennan County Public Health District, issued an order Tuesday delaying the start of on-campus and instruction activities at private and public K-12 schools in the county until after Sept. 7.

Verner says an earlier return to class “poses a significant danger” of fueling the spread of COVID-19.

Verner’s order doesn’t affect plans for remote instruction.

Hope Mustakim, a Waco ISD mother, says she thinks the delay is a good idea.

"I think we need to trust our health experts," says Mustakim.

"We have seen the consequences of not heeding caution early on and opening up too soon when we see the numbers increase even more," she says.

China Spring ISD parent Wesley Llloyd, however, thinks there should have been more discussion before the order was issued.

"When an order like this comes out and the elected county commissioners, superintendents and elected members of the school board are all blind-sided by this that's a problem," she said.

"They should've gotten everyone in a room to discuss the best way to proceed before issuing this," he said.

Lloyd says he understands the concern about COVID-19, but would like the health district to reconsider.

"I'm not saying it's not a serious issue because it is, but we need to get input from the community.

Residents who responded to a KWTX Facebook poll favored the delay by an almost 2-1 margin.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

