‘Person, woman, man, camera, TV’

President Donald Trump has taken a detour into the politics of dementia three months before the election. (File)
By AP
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - It doesn’t quite have the ring of “Morning in America” and “I Like Ike.” But the phrase “Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV.” is getting an unlikely moment in the spotlight as President Donald Trump has taken a detour into the politics of dementia three months before the election.

Mr. Trump, who is 74, attempted to demonstrate his mental fitness by reciting five words - in order, importantly - over and over in a TV interview broadcast Wednesday night.

The president said the collection of nouns, or ones like them, was part of a cognitive test he aced while declaring his likely Democratic opponent, 77-year-old Joe Biden, couldn't. In a battle of 70-somethings, the Trump campaign has long tried to paint Biden as having lost some of his mental sharpness.

But the gambit has yet to prove successful.

That leaves Mr. Trump trying to escalate the attacks while defending his own ability to handle the mental rigors of the job. “The first questions are very easy,” Mr. Trump told Fox News. “The last questions are much more difficult. Like a memory question. It’s, like, you’ll go: Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV. So they say, ‘Could you repeat that?’ So I said, ‘Yeah. It’s: Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV.’” He then recalled that, at the end of the test, the doctor asked him to recite it again. “And you go: ‘Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV.’ If you get it in order, you get extra points,” Mr. Trump said. “They said nobody gets it in order. It’s actually not that easy, but for me, it was easy.” Mr. Trump boasted that he dazzled the doctors because he has “a good memory, because I’m cognitively there” and delivered an unsubtle accusation about Biden. The subject of smarts - especially his own - has long fascinated the president. Mr. Trump has been known to declare that he is “a very stable genius” and that he has “the best words.”

And about a month ago, he began telling aides that a cognitive test he took as part of his physical in 2018 could be something he could weaponize against Biden.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

