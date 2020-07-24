Pretty Warm for Friday with Showers from Hanna This Weekend

We’ll have sunny skies throughout the morning, warming up temperatures quickly. We’ll hit the upper 80′s late morning, with highs getting into the upper 90′s during the afternoon. We’ll have a few clouds this afternoon as spotty rain chances will arrive during the evening due to Tropical Storm Hanna. The storm will be making landfall Saturday afternoon south of Corpus Christi.

The biggest impacts will be between Brownsville and Corpus Christi where 5 inches of rain will fall between Friday evening and Sunday afternoon. As for us, we’ll have scattered showers on Saturday and Sunday during the afternoon. Most of the rain will be seen south of Highway 84 both days. This will keep highs cooler in the low 90′s too. From there, Hanna dies off in Mexico Sunday evening, with only spotty showers expected for the coming work week. Highs will stay in the low 90′s, but warm up again by the end of the week.

