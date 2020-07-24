Advertisement

Texas governor: Resources on standby for weather from Gulf

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says officials have put various resources on standby across the state ahead of expected severe weather from a tropical depression in the Gulf of Mexico. (MGN)
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says officials have put various resources on standby across the state ahead of expected severe weather from a tropical depression in the Gulf of Mexico.
By AP
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says officials have put various resources on standby across the state ahead of expected severe weather from a tropical depression in the Gulf of Mexico.

Abbott made the announcement Thursday as the tropical depression is expected to affect the lower third of Texas through the weekend.

Some resources placed on standby include search-and-rescue teams from Texas A&M Task Force 1, a statewide urban search and rescue group; boat teams from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department; and search-and-rescue aircraft from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

