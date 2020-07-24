Advertisement

Three more area residents with COVID-19 die

COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Central Texas. (MGN/file)
COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Central Texas. (MGN/file)(KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 2:18 PM CDT
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in McLennan County.

The Waco-McLennan County Health District Friday said a 70-year-old woman, an 84-year-old woman and a 55-year old man are the latest victims of the virus.

The deaths raise the county’s death toll to 35.

Seventy three people diagnosed with the virus in Central Texas have now died including 18 in Bell County, four in Coryell County, one in Hamilton County, two in Hill County, one in Limestone County, 35 in McLennan County, two in Milam County, and 10 in Navarro County.

The statewide death toll rose by 173 to 4,521 Thursday as the state reported 9,507 new cases of the virus for a total of 361,125.

The virus earlier claimed the lives of 32 McLennan County residents.

Among the first to die of the virus in the county were G.W. Carver Middle School Principal Phillip Perry, who died of complications from the virus on March 31; a 61-year old McLennan County man whom a neighbor found dead on April 8; a 69-year-old man who died on April 9 at a local hospital, and a 66-year-old resident whose death was announced on April 22.

The others include a 46-year-old man with no apparent underlying issues who died June 18 in a Waco hospital, a 44-year-old man who died on June 23 in a local hospital; a 53-year-old Hispanic man who died on June 28 at a local hospital; an 89-year-old Caucasian man who died on June 29 at a local hospital; an 87-year-old Hispanic man who died June 29 at a local hospital; a 62-year-old Hispanic woman and a 77-year-old African American man whose deaths were reported on July 4, and a 71-year-old Hispanic woman; a 76-year-old African American man whose deaths were reported on July 6; a 72-year-old Caucasian man whose death was reported on July 8; a 41-year-old black woman whose death was reported on July 9; a 93-year-old white woman who died on July 11 at a local hospital; a 42-year-old black woman who died July 12 at a local hospital; a 73-year-old white man who died on July 13 at his home; an 87-year-old white woman who died on July 14 at a local hospital; an 87-year-old white woman who died late on July 15 at a local long term care facility; a 75-year-old Hispanic man who died on July 16 at a local hospital; a 66-year-old white man who died July 17 at a local hospital; a 69-year-old white woman, whose death was reported on July 18; an 82-year-old white woman whose death was reported on July 18; a 97-year-old black woman whose death was reported on July 21, and a 43-year-old Hispanic man and two 88-year-old white men whose deaths were reported on July 22.

The county reported a single-day record of four deaths on July 23, a 52-year-old Hispanic woman, a 70-year-old white woman, a 97-year-old Hispanic woman and an 83-year-old white woman.

