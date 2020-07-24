Advertisement

Tropical storm strengthens as it moves toward Texas coast

The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Hanna has strengthened as it moves slowly west toward the Texas coastline. (NOAA)
The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Hanna has strengthened as it moves slowly west toward the Texas coastline. (NOAA)
By AP
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MIAMI (AP) - The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Hanna has strengthened as it moves slowly west toward the Texas coastline.

Forecasters are warning of heavy rain, rough waters and strong winds.

By Friday morning, Hanna had top winds around 45 mph and was centered about 260 miles east of Corpus Christi.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says various resources are on standby across the state as the storm approaches including search-and-rescue teams from Texas A&M Task Force 1, a statewide urban search and rescue group; boat teams from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department; and search-and-rescue aircraft from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The storm is expected to turn to the west as it hits the coast, but Central Texas could see scattered showers over the weekend.

Meanwhile Tropical Storm Gonzalo also is approaching land, moving closer to the southern Windward Islands.

It has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.

Some strengthening is possible, but Gonzalo is expected to weaken as it moves into the Caribbean Sea.

