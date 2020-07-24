Advertisement

Wall Street down after worldwide slide; gold at record high

Stocks fell on Wall Street Friday as tensions flared again between the world’s two largest economies, jitters continued over the fallout from the coronavirus and companies turned in a mixed batch of earnings. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
By AP
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks fell on Wall Street Friday as tensions flared again between the world’s two largest economies, jitters continued over the fallout from the coronavirus and companies turned in a mixed batch of earnings.

The S&P 500 lost 0.6%.

Markets fell more sharply across Asia and Europe after China ordered the closure of the U.S. consulate in the western city of Chengdu.

All the uncertainty helped gold rise to a record closing high of almost $1,900 an ounce, beating the all-time high it set in 2011.

Treasury yields were holding relatively steady, but they remain close to their lowest levels since April. 

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

