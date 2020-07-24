Wall Street down after worldwide slide; gold at record high

NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks fell on Wall Street Friday as tensions flared again between the world’s two largest economies, jitters continued over the fallout from the coronavirus and companies turned in a mixed batch of earnings.

The S&P 500 lost 0.6%.

Markets fell more sharply across Asia and Europe after China ordered the closure of the U.S. consulate in the western city of Chengdu.

All the uncertainty helped gold rise to a record closing high of almost $1,900 an ounce, beating the all-time high it set in 2011.

Treasury yields were holding relatively steady, but they remain close to their lowest levels since April.

