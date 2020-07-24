Advertisement

White House, GOP at odds over jobless aid in virus bill

Negotiations over the next COVID-19 rescue bill are in flux. (MGN)
Negotiations over the next COVID-19 rescue bill are in flux. (MGN)
By AP
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - Negotiations over the next COVID-19 rescue bill are in flux.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell sent senators home for the weekend, promising a Republican proposal would be ready on Monday.

Outraged Democrats warned that time is wasting on GOP infighting as the virus worsens.

One sticking point for Republicans trying to develop their plan with the White House is how to trim back a $600 unemployment benefit boost.

Republicans say it's too generous and creates a disincentive for workers to get back on the job.

Senate Republicans wanted to trim it back to $200. The White House floated cutting it to as little as $100. 

