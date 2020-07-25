Advertisement

ASC delays fall 2020 schedule and championships to spring 2021

American Southwest Conference
American Southwest Conference(ASC)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHARDSON, Texas (UMHB) - Fall championship sports for the American Southwest Conference will be delayed until spring 2021.

The ASC Council of Presidents made the announcement Friday.

Fall sports of football, cross country, soccer and volleyball are all affected, but individual institutions are not restricted from non-conference competition as long as it’s conducted in accordance with Division III legislation, as well as institution, local, state and federal public health guidelines.

“The decision to move fall sports to the spring semester was not an easy one,” said Dr. Randy O’Rear, UMHB President. “In the midst of much uncertainty with recent COVID-19 spikes in our state and region, coupled with last week’s rigorous safety protocols released by the NCAA, which few DIII institutions can afford, the ASC presidents believe this is the best course of action at this time.”

The decision by the presidents was made after evaluation of Division III legislative waivers and Association-wide actions; consideration of conference scheduling options for fall sports; and review of current public health guidelines.

“Our student-athletes will have opportunities to practice and train this fall in preparation for spring competitions,” UMHB Vice President for Athletics Randy Mann said. “Our athletics department staff is working hard to provide a safe, rewarding experience for all of our student-athletes, and I am looking forward to seeing our teams return to competition.”

Decisions on the ASC schedules and championships for basketball and spring sports will be determined at a later date.

