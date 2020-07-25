Advertisement

Bryan World War II Veteran celebrates 100th birthday

Ken Shaub served in the Marine Corps and is now 100.
A World War II Veteran celebrated 100 years at a special party Saturday.
A World War II Veteran celebrated 100 years at a special party Saturday.
By Clay Falls
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A local World War II Veteran is celebrating a century of life.

Ken Shaub of Bryan turned 100-years-old on Wednesday, and on Saturday his family and friends threw him a socially-distanced birthday party at the Isle of Watercrest in Bryan.

Shaub served in the Marine Corps surviving Iwo Jima and other battles.

His family says they have not been able to see him up-close since the pandemic started.

“As a man, I find it’s really rare for men to finish well and I look at my dad’s life, at this point, and look at how he is loved in this place and loved by us, that my Dad is finishing well. What a gift to actually be able to celebrate 100 years with him, but I can only hope that my life would finish as well as his does. He’s my hero,” said Mike Shaub, Ken’s son.

The birthday honoree told the crowd he was feeling happy as he celebrated from a second-story balcony.

