Central Texas Veterans Association sells raffle tickets to support veterans in need

Veteran Robert Fulmer salutes during Veterans Day ceremony at the Korean War Memorial. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is a great opportunity to provide support to any and all veterans in need and possibly win yourself a brand new 2020 Kia Rio car.

The Department of Texas - Korean War Veterans Association (KWVA) is a nonprofit 501C organization and is now selling raffle tickets to raise money for helping veterans and their families who are in need.

Texas State President Eddie Bell says “Our number one priority is to provide support to any veteran family in need of funds for internment.” Bell says, “we also provide assistance to other veterans organizations to assist with household needs and we provide community support on all Veteran ceremonies.”

KWVA is selling raffle tickets for a car giveaway in an effort to raise up to $10,000 to $20,000 dollars.

Each raffle ticket will cost $20 and can be purchased at Dennis Eakin Kia.

There is no ticket purchase limit and there is a discount for a person buying multiple tickets. 3 tickets can be purchased for $50 or 6 for $100. The drawing of the winner will be at Dennis Eakin Kia on Saturday September 12th, at 12 noon in Killeen, Texas.

