Copperas Cove: Cove ISD urges students to walk, bike to school instead of riding the bus

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - The Copperas Cove ISD is asking parents to consider allowing their children to walk, bike or carpool to school when classes resume.

The district says as it prepares to return to in-person classes on August 18, it is putting safety measures in place for school busses.

The Texas Education Agency does not require social distancing on school buses, but the agency recommends districts consider requiring students and staff to use hand sanitizer upon boarding busses; open bus windows when possible to allow outside air to circulate; encourage families to drop students off, carpool, or walk with their student to school to reduce possible virus exposure on buses, and thoroughly clean buses after each trip, focusing on high-touch surfaces such as seats, steering wheels, knobs, and door handles.

Copperas Cove ISD also plans to implement assigned seating aboard its buses.

The district's superintendent, Joe Burns, said that will help with contact tracing in case there is a student with the virus on a bus.

"Our hope is that we have the ability to get all those things done and that we can make an opportunity available for families for really safe trips to school and home," said Burns.

The district will also require students and drivers to wear face coverings while on the bus.

