Advertisement

Copperas Cove: Cove ISD urges students to walk, bike to school instead of riding the bus

The Copperas Cove ISD is asking parents to consider allowing their children to walk, bike or carpool to school rather than ride the bus when classes resume. (MGN)
The Copperas Cove ISD is asking parents to consider allowing their children to walk, bike or carpool to school rather than ride the bus when classes resume. (MGN)(KWCH)
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - The Copperas Cove ISD is asking parents to consider allowing their children to walk, bike or carpool to school when classes resume.

The district says as it prepares to return to in-person classes on August 18, it is putting safety measures in place for school busses.

The Texas Education Agency does not require social distancing on school buses, but the agency recommends districts consider requiring students and staff to use hand sanitizer upon boarding busses; open bus windows when possible to allow outside air to circulate; encourage families to drop students off, carpool, or walk with their student to school to reduce possible virus exposure on buses, and thoroughly clean buses after each trip, focusing on high-touch surfaces such as seats, steering wheels, knobs, and door handles.

Copperas Cove ISD also plans to implement assigned seating aboard its buses.

The district's superintendent, Joe Burns, said that will help with contact tracing in case there is a student with the virus on a bus.

(CCISD)
(CCISD)(KWTX)

"Our hope is that we have the ability to get all those things done and that we can make an opportunity available for families for really safe trips to school and home," said Burns.

The district will also require students and drivers to wear face coverings while on the bus.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Our Town

Temple: Self-serve beer tap concept comes to town

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
A new Temple pizza shop has 30 beers on tap, available from a self-serve tap wall, a concept new to the area.

Health

Local brewery challenges TABC over to-go sales

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
The operators of a local brewery challenged state regulators over to-go sales, the rules governing which are apparently subject to some interpretation.

Health

When it comes to local high school sports, it’s a tale of two counties

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Drake Lawson
Two counties in Central Texas have issued orders that delay in-person instruction until after Labor Day, but one key difference has left smaller schools in one of the counties at a disadvantage.

News

Contrast in health mandate and UIL guidelines puts smaller schools in a bind

Updated: 51 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Driver killed when when BMW hit parked truck on I-35 shoulder identified

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
Authorities Friday identified a BMW driver who died when his sedan slammed into the rear of a parked 18-wheeler.

News

Beloved local shoeshine man is once again busy thanks to a bank executive's plea

Updated: 2 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

News

Late-night shooting 6 blocks from local police department leaves man dead

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eric Franklin
Police were investigating Friday after a late-night shooting six blocks from a local police department left a Central Texas man dead.

Health

5 more die from COVID-19 in Central Texas, more than 9,500 cases confirmed

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Five more people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in Central Texas and the number of confirmed cases in the region increased to more than 9,500 Friday including four more infants who’ve tested positive for the virus.

Weather

Hurricane warning issued as storm churns toward Texas

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
A hurricane warning was issued Friday afternoon as Tropical Storm Hanna picked up steam in the Gulf of Mexico.

Tell Me Something Good

Local shoeshine man needed shoes to shine and he got them

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Julie Hays
A popular local shoeshine man who delivers a polish with a side of good conversation was left without a place to ply his trade because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but he’s got a stack of shoes to tackle, anyway.