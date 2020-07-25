Advertisement

Got seeds you didn’t ask for? Don’t plant them; report them.

Photos of seeds sent to Virginians unsolicited/VDACS
Photos of seeds sent to Virginians unsolicited/VDACS(Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) has issued a warning about seeds that could be dangerous to the environment.

VDACS said some Virginia residents have received packages they didn’t order, containing seeds that appear to have originated from China. It’s not clear what types of seeds are in the packages, but they could be invasive plant species, according to VDACS. The packages were sent by mail and may have Chinese writing on them.

People who receive the seeds are urged not to plant them. VDACS encourages anyone who receives unsolicited seeds in the mail to contact the Office of Plant Industry Services (OPIS) at 804-786-3515 or through the ReportAPest@vdacs.virginia.gov email, especially if they appear to come from China.

According to a statement from VDACS, “Invasive species wreak havoc on the environment, displace or destroy native plants and insects and severely damage crops. Taking steps to prevent their introduction is the most effective method of reducing both the risk of invasive species infestations and the cost to control and mitigate those infestations.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Our Town

Temple: Self-serve beer tap concept comes to town

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
A new Temple pizza shop has 30 beers on tap, available from a self-serve tap wall, a concept new to the area.

Our Town

Copperas Cove: Cove ISD urges students to walk, bike to school instead of riding the bus

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
The Copperas Cove ISD is asking parents to consider allowing their children to walk, bike or carpool to school when classes resume.

Health

Local brewery challenges TABC over to-go sales

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
The operators of a local brewery challenged state regulators over to-go sales, the rules governing which are apparently subject to some interpretation.

Health

When it comes to local high school sports, it’s a tale of two counties

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Drake Lawson
Two counties in Central Texas have issued orders that delay in-person instruction until after Labor Day, but one key difference has left smaller schools in one of the counties at a disadvantage.

News

Contrast in health mandate and UIL guidelines puts smaller schools in a bind

Updated: 51 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Driver killed when when BMW hit parked truck on I-35 shoulder identified

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
Authorities Friday identified a BMW driver who died when his sedan slammed into the rear of a parked 18-wheeler.

News

Beloved local shoeshine man is once again busy thanks to a bank executive's plea

Updated: 2 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

News

Late-night shooting 6 blocks from local police department leaves man dead

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eric Franklin
Police were investigating Friday after a late-night shooting six blocks from a local police department left a Central Texas man dead.

Health

5 more die from COVID-19 in Central Texas, more than 9,500 cases confirmed

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Five more people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in Central Texas and the number of confirmed cases in the region increased to more than 9,500 Friday including four more infants who’ve tested positive for the virus.

Weather

Hurricane warning issued as storm churns toward Texas

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
A hurricane warning was issued Friday afternoon as Tropical Storm Hanna picked up steam in the Gulf of Mexico.

Tell Me Something Good

Local shoeshine man needed shoes to shine and he got them

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Julie Hays
A popular local shoeshine man who delivers a polish with a side of good conversation was left without a place to ply his trade because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but he’s got a stack of shoes to tackle, anyway.