Advertisement

Governor Abbott issues Disaster Declaration following Hurricane Hanna

FILE - IN this Tuesday, June 20, 2020 file photo, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference at city hall in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
FILE - IN this Tuesday, June 20, 2020 file photo, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference at city hall in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)(LM Otero | AP)
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Governor Greg Abbott declared a “state of disaster” Saturday on the heels of Hurricane Hanna making landfall on Texas soil.

The Governor said, “the severe weather from Hurricane Hanna, which began on July 25, 2020, poses a threat of imminent disaster, including property damage and loss of life, due to widespread flooding, storm surge, and hurricane force winds, in Aransas, Bee, Bexar, Brazoria, Brooks, Calhoun, Cameron, Dimmit, Duval, Fort Bend, Galveston, Goliad, Harris, Hidalgo, Jackson, Jim Hogg, Jim Wells, Kenedy, Kleberg, La Salle, Live Oak, Matagorda, McMullen, Nueces, Refugio, San Patricio, Starr, Victoria, Webb, Wharton, Willacy, and Zapata counties.” 

The state of disaster “authorize the use of all available resources of state government and of political subdivisions that are reasonably necessary to cope with this disaster.”

Additionally, the declaration states that “any regulatory statute prescribing the procedures for conduct of state business or any order or rule of a state agency that would in any way prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action in coping with this disaster shall be suspended upon written approval of the Office of the Governor.  However, to the extent that the enforcement of any state statute or administrative rule regarding contracting or procurement would impede any state agency’s emergency response that is necessary to protect life or property threatened by this declared disaster, I hereby authorize the suspension of such statutes and rules for the duration of this declared disaster.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Our Town

Waco: No Limitations hosts drive-thru birthday celebration

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
Athlete’s with Waco’s own No Limitations celebrated its sixth birthday by holding a drive-thru at Central United Methodist Church on Saturday morning.

News

Bryan World War II Veteran celebrates 100th birthday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Clay Falls
Ken Shaub was born in 1920.

News

Grass fires slow I-14 traffic in Central Texas

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Killeen Fire Department was dispatched Saturday around Noon to four grass fires Westbound along the shoulder of Interstate -14 in Harker Heights and Killeen.

News

Driver in serious condition after crash that damaged 5 vehicles, building

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette
Bryan police are still investigating what happened that caused the crash Friday evening on Wellborn Road.

Latest News

News

I-45 Grass Fires

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Drivers on I-45 in Central Texas Saturday watched as Killeen Fire Department crews put out several grass fires along the shoulder of the highway.

News

Central Texas Veterans Association sells raffle tickets to support veterans in need

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Department of Texas - Korean War Veterans Association (KWVA) is a nonprofit 501C organization and is now selling raffle tickets to raise money for helping veterans and their families who are in need.

Health

Popular local venue reopens after TABC approves switch from ‘bar’ to ‘restaurant’

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
The Backyard Bar Stage and Grill in Waco reopened under COVID-19 rules Friday after getting a new permit approved by the state.

News

Popular venue reopens after being reclassified from bar to restaurant

Updated: 19 hours ago

News

New tap room brings 'self serve' concept to Temple

Updated: 19 hours ago

News

Local brewery adapts to pandemic closures

Updated: 19 hours ago