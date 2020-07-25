Governor Abbott issues Disaster Declaration following Hurricane Hanna

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Governor Greg Abbott declared a “state of disaster” Saturday on the heels of Hurricane Hanna making landfall on Texas soil.

The Governor said, “the severe weather from Hurricane Hanna, which began on July 25, 2020, poses a threat of imminent disaster, including property damage and loss of life, due to widespread flooding, storm surge, and hurricane force winds, in Aransas, Bee, Bexar, Brazoria, Brooks, Calhoun, Cameron, Dimmit, Duval, Fort Bend, Galveston, Goliad, Harris, Hidalgo, Jackson, Jim Hogg, Jim Wells, Kenedy, Kleberg, La Salle, Live Oak, Matagorda, McMullen, Nueces, Refugio, San Patricio, Starr, Victoria, Webb, Wharton, Willacy, and Zapata counties.”

The state of disaster “authorize the use of all available resources of state government and of political subdivisions that are reasonably necessary to cope with this disaster.”

Additionally, the declaration states that “any regulatory statute prescribing the procedures for conduct of state business or any order or rule of a state agency that would in any way prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action in coping with this disaster shall be suspended upon written approval of the Office of the Governor. However, to the extent that the enforcement of any state statute or administrative rule regarding contracting or procurement would impede any state agency’s emergency response that is necessary to protect life or property threatened by this declared disaster, I hereby authorize the suspension of such statutes and rules for the duration of this declared disaster.”

