Advertisement

Grass fires slow I-45 traffic in Central Texas

Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Killeen, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Fire Department was dispatched Saturday around Noon to four grass fires Westbound along the shoulder of Interstate -14 in Harker Heights and Killeen.

Marcus Stillwell of Killeen Fire Department said, the fires burned through at least 2.5 acres of land and that no injuries or damage was reported.

The fires are out as of now.

The cause has not been determined.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

I-45 Grass Fires

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Drivers on I-45 in Central Texas Saturday watched as Killeen Fire Department crews put out several grass fires along the shoulder of the highway.

News

Central Texas Veterans Association sells raffle tickets to support veterans in need

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Department of Texas - Korean War Veterans Association (KWVA) is a nonprofit 501C organization and is now selling raffle tickets to raise money for helping veterans and their families who are in need.

Health

Popular local venue reopens after TABC approves switch from ‘bar’ to ‘restaurant’

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
The Backyard Bar Stage and Grill in Waco reopened under COVID-19 rules Friday after getting a new permit approved by the state.

News

Popular venue reopens after being reclassified from bar to restaurant

Updated: 16 hours ago

Latest News

News

New tap room brings 'self serve' concept to Temple

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Local brewery adapts to pandemic closures

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Funeral for Gregory Morales

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Copperas Cove ISD urges students to walk, bike to school instead of riding the bus

Updated: 17 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

News

COVID crisis: Does America need to shut down and start over?

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
More than 150 of America's top medical experts are calling for lawmakers to shut down the country and start over "NOW." While states facing life-and-death situations shatter coronavirus records and Dr. Birx refers to them as "three New Yorks."

Our Town

Temple: Self-serve beer tap concept comes to town

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
A new Temple pizza shop has 30 beers on tap, available from a self-serve tap wall, a concept new to the area.