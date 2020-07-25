Grass fires slow I-45 traffic in Central Texas

Killeen, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Fire Department was dispatched Saturday around Noon to four grass fires Westbound along the shoulder of Interstate -14 in Harker Heights and Killeen.

Marcus Stillwell of Killeen Fire Department said, the fires burned through at least 2.5 acres of land and that no injuries or damage was reported.

The fires are out as of now.

The cause has not been determined.

