Hannah Dumping Heavy Rain Down South with Small Impacts For Us

We’ll have scattered rain gradually tapering off as we go through the evening with everything gone after sunset. We’ll be dry going into Sunday with morning lows in the mid 70′s, with some patchy fog possible east of I-35 at sunrise. From there, we’ll see more scattered rain during the afternoon, but most of it will be south of Highway 84 and the coverage won’t be too great. As far as the southern tip of Texas is concerned, 6-8″ of rain will have fallen near Corpus Christi and Brownsville by the end of the weekend. Hanna will die off in Mexico on Monday.

From there we dry up heading into Monday morning with only a couple of spotty showers during the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 90′s to start the week as well. From there, only a couple of spotty showers will be seen throughout the week, with triple-digits returning by next weekend.

