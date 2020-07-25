Latest Update on Hanna & Your Weekend Forecast

All eyes are on Tropical Storm in Gulf of Mexico. Our storm system is continuing to move west towards the Texas gulf coast and strengthening as it does so. Hannah will likely make landfall this afternoon near or just south of Corpus Christi. This storm could bring damaging winds up to 75 mph, and rainfall totals that could exceed 6″ across parts of South Texas.

Here in Central Texas we are likely only going to see scattered weekend showers due to Hanna. As of now we are looking at a 40% chance for afternoon showers for both today and Sunday. Temperatures will likely be held down a little this weekend due to the showers and the extra clouds - highs are expected to be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Low rain chances stick around for the first half of next week. High pressure will build in next week, and that will cause temperatures to climb back into the upper 90s to near 100°.

