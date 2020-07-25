Advertisement

Local brewery challenges TABC over to-go sales

The operators of a local brewery challenged state regulators over to-go sales, the rules governing which are apparently subject to some interpretation. (Photo by Megan Vanselow)
The operators of a local brewery challenged state regulators over to-go sales, the rules governing which are apparently subject to some interpretation. (Photo by Megan Vanselow)(KWTX)
By Megan Vanselow
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The operators of Fire Base Brewing in Temple are expressing frustration with local Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission agents after being told they were violating Gov. Greg Abbott’s June 26 bar closure order by selling their beer to go without also selling food and then later being told to-go sales are allowed.

Last week, they along with the operators of many breweries across the state, expanded outdoor seating, based on TABC guidelines, to serve customers while still following the governor’s order.

"It was like a lifeline for us, we were able to get people back out here, increase our sales and interact with our customers again in a safe way," co-owner JD McBride said Friday.

However early this week, they say the TABC reversed that order, saying outdoor seating, even at 50% capacity, is in fact a violation of the governor’s order.

Fire Base says two local TABC agents came to the business Thursday night and said to-go sales were not allowed because the brewery wasn’t also selling food.

McBride says in the moment he didn't ask many questions, but after sleeping on it, decided to fight back after reviewing documents the agents provided.

Friday morning, McBride says the TABC reversed its stance, and said to-go sales were allowed based on the businesses permitting and licenses.

"We have a wine and beer retailers permit with a brewpub license which allows us to make our product on premise," McBride said.

According to the TABC, those licenses and permits do allow for to-go beer sales, however a liquor license, which Fire Base does not have, would not allow to-go sales without food sales.

"Why the change why the interpretation last night and then the change in interpretation this morning?" McBride asked Friday.

He says he and his co-owners aren't sure how to move forward with so many different interpretations of the state order from local agents.

O’Brien’s Pub around the corner in downtown Temple says inconsistency has been the name of the game when it comes to its understanding of the rules as well.

Owners say it took three weeks of working with the TABC before it allowed them to restructure their business.

Now, the pub can allow customers inside as long as food is purchased with all alcohol sales. 

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Our Town

Copperas Cove: Cove ISD urges students to walk, bike to school instead of riding the bus

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
The Copperas Cove ISD is asking parents to consider allowing their children to walk, bike or carpool to school when classes resume.

Health

When it comes to local high school sports, it’s a tale of two counties

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Drake Lawson
Two counties in Central Texas have issued orders that delay in-person instruction until after Labor Day, but one key difference has left smaller schools in one of the counties at a disadvantage.

Health

COVID-19 recovery can take a few weeks even for young adults

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AP
Recovering from even mild coronavirus infections can take at least two to three weeks.

Health

5 more die from COVID-19 in Central Texas, more than 9,500 cases confirmed

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Five more people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in Central Texas and the number of confirmed cases in the region increased to more than 9,500 Friday including four more infants who’ve tested positive for the virus.

Latest News

Health

US prison populations down 8% amid coronavirus outbreak

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By AP
There has been a major drop in the number of people behind bars in the U.S.

International

Pakistan wraps up anti-polio drive amid surge in cases

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By AP
Pakistan says a five-day vaccination campaign against polio has been completed in the former Taliban stronghold of South Waziristan and elsewhere in the country amid a surge in cases.

Health

Former Lady Bears standout battles COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Staff
Former Lady Bears standout Kalani Brown, a first-round pick in the 2019 WNBA draft, is battling COVID-19.

Health

Waco ISD: School year will start, campuses will reopen after Labor Day

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
The school board officially approved the 2020-2021 calendar for the Waco Independent School District Thursday night 6-1, allowing for both in-person and remote instruction to begin simultaneously on Sept. 8.

Health

Central Texas COVID-19 death toll rises to 70; more than 9,000 cases confirmed

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 7:54 PM CDT
|
By Staff
COVID-19 claimed four more lives in Central Texas Thursday as the number of confirmed cases in the region rose to more than 9,000 and another county ordered a delay in the return to in-person school instruction and activities.

Health

Second Central Texas county orders delay in return to in-person instruction

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 7:53 PM CDT
|
By Staff
Officials in a second Central Texas county ordered a delay Thursday in a return to campus for in-person instruction and activities.