Popular local venue reopens after TABC approves switch from ‘bar’ to ‘restaurant’

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The state said it was a bar, but now it’s officially restaurant.

The Backyard Bar Stage and Grill in downtown Waco is back in business after the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission approved switching it's classification this week from "bar" to "restaurant."

"We applied for a food and beverage permit," said Brian Brown, co-owner. "It just puts us back in business, gives us a little breathing room."

The Backyard, along with the ownership team's other two bars The Saloon and the Brew & Chew, has faced months of back-and-forth closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"With all three of them being shutdown, it's been pretty substantial," said Brown. "It's been crazy. we've tried to stay positive through all of it."

They were stuck in a grey area, Brown says, as they had a kitchen which served food from a full menu but were still considered a bar because more than half of their sales came from drinks.

"We have a good restaurant there, but with our concerts, and us being a weekend venue, more of our sales come from alcohol, so we're classified by the state as a 51-percent establishment," said Brown. "When they (Texas) shutdown, anybody that's a bar, whether you served food or not, was shutdown," said Brown.

"Hasn't always made sense to us, for sure, but just been patiently and anxiously waiting," he said.

The wait was over Friday when the popular venue reopened to the public, as a restaurant, with new rules under COVID-19.

"We have to now follow all the guidelines of a restaurant, so the majority of our sales must come from food sales," said Brown. "And they will."

To ensure those sales happen, Brown says every customer who wants to order alcohol also has to order food.

"It's going to keep us within compliance, but that's what's going to keep our numbers on-par to stay within the restaurant status," said Brown.

Also, patrons can only order food from staff at the venue's socially-distanced tables (not at the bar), and they have to be masked when coming in, going out, or walking around.

"We've absolutely tried to see every angle as far as following the rules and what our impact could and might be," said Brown.

The venue's closure had made a big impact on musicians.

"Everyone from the 'weekend warrior' to the big names, they're just not able to perform, it's been real tough on all of them," said Brown. "A couple of them we've rescheduled multiple times just pushing further into the year and hoping we're open by then."

Texas Country singer Mike Ryan, who played Friday night, was the first act to perform there publicly in months.

The live music continues Saturday night from 8-11 with Sloppy Joe Band, of which Brown is a member.

"Come see us, be safe," said Brown. "We're glad to be back."

