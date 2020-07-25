Rangers begin Globe Life Field era with win over Rockies

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Lance Lynn recorded nine strikeouts, and Rougned Odor’s RBI double in the sixth inning was the only offense in the Texas Rangers’ 1-0 win over the Colorado Rockies in the first-ever game at Globe Life Field.

The Rockies won both exhibition games in the Rangers’ new ballpark, but only tallied three hits and left 19 men on base.

“We’ve been waiting so long to start the season,” Odor said on the Rangers’ postgame television broadcast. “We’re happy to be back on the field and to start like this is great.”

Texas (1-0) also had just three hits -- one each from Odor, Danny Santana and Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

The second game of the three-game series on Saturday begins at 3:05 p.m.

