Advertisement

Temple: Self-serve beer tap concept comes to town

A new Temple pizza shop has 30 beers on tap, available from a self-serve tap wall, a concept new to the area. (Photo by Megan Vanselow)
A new Temple pizza shop has 30 beers on tap, available from a self-serve tap wall, a concept new to the area. (Photo by Megan Vanselow)(KWTX)
By Megan Vanselow
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Treno Pizzeria and Tap Room held its grand opening Friday, after delays in opening amid the pandemic.

The wood fired pizza shop has more than 30 beers on tap, available from a self-serve tap wall, a concept new to the area.

Owner Jacob Bates says customers will get a wristband upon arrival and have the opportunity to start a tab.

From there they use their wristband to unlock different beer taps, which allow up to 32 ounces at a time.

"We are not a bar, we are very much a restaurant aimed at feeding the masses in this community, but I think this new option will be something people enjoy" Bates said.

Bates and his co-owners are on the forefront of development in downtown Temple.

He owns Bird Creek Burger Company also located downtown, as well as the coffee shop, First Street Roasters, which is opening soon, and is attached to Treno.

Before COVID-19 was present in local communities, Bates purchased a machine to clean and sanitize all devices used in his Bird Creek Restaurant.

The burger joint was forced to close for two weeks after one of its employees tested positive for the virus in the early months of the pandemic.

Experiencing all of that, it’s safe to say Bates has seen the role the pandemic has had on business owners, but he says it wasn’t going to stop them from pursuing this new business.

"We will have a limited capacity, which is not what we anticipated when we came up with the idea but that's okay because we've adapted and I think it will still be really fun," Bates said.

He says all watches will be sanitized after each use as well as hand pulls that will soon be available so customers don’t have to touch the beer tap handles.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Our Town

Copperas Cove: Cove ISD urges students to walk, bike to school instead of riding the bus

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
The Copperas Cove ISD is asking parents to consider allowing their children to walk, bike or carpool to school when classes resume.

Health

Local brewery challenges TABC over to-go sales

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
The operators of a local brewery challenged state regulators over to-go sales, the rules governing which are apparently subject to some interpretation.

Health

When it comes to local high school sports, it’s a tale of two counties

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Drake Lawson
Two counties in Central Texas have issued orders that delay in-person instruction until after Labor Day, but one key difference has left smaller schools in one of the counties at a disadvantage.

News

Contrast in health mandate and UIL guidelines puts smaller schools in a bind

Updated: 50 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Driver killed when when BMW hit parked truck on I-35 shoulder identified

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
Authorities Friday identified a BMW driver who died when his sedan slammed into the rear of a parked 18-wheeler.

News

Beloved local shoeshine man is once again busy thanks to a bank executive's plea

Updated: 2 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

News

Late-night shooting 6 blocks from local police department leaves man dead

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eric Franklin
Police were investigating Friday after a late-night shooting six blocks from a local police department left a Central Texas man dead.

Health

5 more die from COVID-19 in Central Texas, more than 9,500 cases confirmed

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Five more people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in Central Texas and the number of confirmed cases in the region increased to more than 9,500 Friday including four more infants who’ve tested positive for the virus.

Weather

Hurricane warning issued as storm churns toward Texas

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
A hurricane warning was issued Friday afternoon as Tropical Storm Hanna picked up steam in the Gulf of Mexico.

Tell Me Something Good

Local shoeshine man needed shoes to shine and he got them

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Julie Hays
A popular local shoeshine man who delivers a polish with a side of good conversation was left without a place to ply his trade because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but he’s got a stack of shoes to tackle, anyway.