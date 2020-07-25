Valley Mills ISD included in McLennan County order despite Bosque county ties

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Valley Mills ISD is included in the order from the McLennan County Health District, which pushes back when students can return to school and when sports can start, but the majority of Valley Mills students live in Bosque County.

Valley Mills High School itself in McLennan County, but most of the school district sits in Bosque County. Originally, Valley Mills wasn't sure they'd be included.

“Our elementary campus is located in Bosque County. The majority of our students reside in Bosque County. We also have a Bosque County district number that is assigned to us by the state,” said Valley Mills Superintendent Mike Kelly.

The district plans to follow the order and agrees with the idea of starting school on September 8, but they'd like to be able to follow UIL guidelines. Those would allow them to start sports and extracurricular activities on August 3.

"If our school was literally 200 yards down the road we'd probably be in Bosque County and this wouldn't apply to us. Coaches want to see their kids and it's not just about athletics its about education it's about being a part of their life," said Sam Moody, Valley Mills head football coach.

Valley Mills is working with other districts in McLennan County to see if this decision when it comes to athletics can be reversed.

