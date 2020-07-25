Waco: Hawaiian Falls hosts champions day

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Special needs families got a much needed break Saturday as Hawaiian Falls in Waco had their park set aside specifically for them on Champions Day.

Champions day is dedicated to special needs children, adults and their families.

Coach Kristy Delony with the Special Olympics team, The Incredibles of Waco, says COVID-19 has been difficult for her group of athletes.

“This is the first time we’ve seen each other since March,” she said.

“We’ve been doing ZOOM calls once a week, but this is actually a little different when you see each other face to face and we’re having a good time.”

From relaxing down stream to water slides and wave pools, many say they were just trying to take it all in.,

“We’ve been doing a lot,” said Taelar Graves.

“We’ve been through water slides, doing exercises and yoga. It really means a lot to me.”

Park officials say in order to make Champions day work, they made some changes.

They opened an hour early so that families could have the park to themselves before opening to the public.

They also turned down music for the guests and limited when they used their whistles which could frighten some special needs children.

To maintain social distancing, their capacity was limited to 50%.

Staff also arranged for all tables and chairs to be spaced six feet apart.

For Delony, the day couldn’t have been much better.

“I enjoy listening to them and telling me they’re having a fun time,” she said.

“Watching the smiles on their faces whenever their feet hit the water, it’s amazing.”

