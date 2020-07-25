Advertisement

Waco: Hawaiian Falls hosts champions day

Special needs families got a much needed break Saturday as Hawaiian Falls in Waco had their park set aside specifically for them on Champions Day.
Special needs families got a much needed break Saturday as Hawaiian Falls in Waco had their park set aside specifically for them on Champions Day.(Courtesy of David Alvey)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Special needs families got a much needed break Saturday as Hawaiian Falls in Waco had their park set aside specifically for them on Champions Day.

Champions day is dedicated to special needs children, adults and their families.

Coach Kristy Delony with the Special Olympics team, The Incredibles of Waco, says COVID-19 has been difficult for her group of athletes.

“This is the first time we’ve seen each other since March,” she said.

“We’ve been doing ZOOM calls once a week, but this is actually a little different when you see each other face to face and we’re having a good time.”

From relaxing down stream to water slides and wave pools, many say they were just trying to take it all in.,

“We’ve been doing a lot,” said Taelar Graves.

“We’ve been through water slides, doing exercises and yoga. It really means a lot to me.”

Park officials say in order to make Champions day work, they made some changes.

They opened an hour early so that families could have the park to themselves before opening to the public.

They also turned down music for the guests and limited when they used their whistles which could frighten some special needs children.

To maintain social distancing, their capacity was limited to 50%.

Staff also arranged for all tables and chairs to be spaced six feet apart.

For Delony, the day couldn’t have been much better.

“I enjoy listening to them and telling me they’re having a fun time,” she said.

“Watching the smiles on their faces whenever their feet hit the water, it’s amazing.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Our Town

Waco: No Limitations hosts drive-thru birthday celebration

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
Athlete’s with Waco’s own No Limitations celebrated its sixth birthday by holding a drive-thru at Central United Methodist Church on Saturday morning.

News

Bryan World War II Veteran celebrates 100th birthday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Clay Falls
Ken Shaub was born in 1920.

News

Grass fires slow I-14 traffic in Central Texas

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Killeen Fire Department was dispatched Saturday around Noon to four grass fires Westbound along the shoulder of Interstate -14 in Harker Heights and Killeen.

News

Driver in serious condition after crash that damaged 5 vehicles, building

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette
Bryan police are still investigating what happened that caused the crash Friday evening on Wellborn Road.

Latest News

News

I-45 Grass Fires

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Drivers on I-45 in Central Texas Saturday watched as Killeen Fire Department crews put out several grass fires along the shoulder of the highway.

News

Central Texas Veterans Association sells raffle tickets to support veterans in need

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Department of Texas - Korean War Veterans Association (KWVA) is a nonprofit 501C organization and is now selling raffle tickets to raise money for helping veterans and their families who are in need.

Health

Popular local venue reopens after TABC approves switch from ‘bar’ to ‘restaurant’

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
The Backyard Bar Stage and Grill in Waco reopened under COVID-19 rules Friday after getting a new permit approved by the state.

News

Popular venue reopens after being reclassified from bar to restaurant

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

New tap room brings 'self serve' concept to Temple

Updated: 18 hours ago

News

Local brewery adapts to pandemic closures

Updated: 18 hours ago