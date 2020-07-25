Waco: No Limitations hosts drive-thru birthday celebration

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Athletes with Waco’s own No Limitations celebrated a special birthday a little differently this year.

The group held a special drive-thru at Central United Methodist Church to celebrate their 6th birthday on Saturday.

Families were able to drive up and grab goody bags and some cheers.

No Limitations works with Central Texans with developmental and physical disabilities. Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Coleen Heaton says she hasn’t gotten to see her students until Saturday.

“To see the faces and smiles, it’s pretty special,” she said.

“We want to let them know that we’re still here. Our organization is about you. We’re here for you and we’re not going anywhere.”

More information on No Limitations can be found at the following link: https://nolimitationswaco.com/

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.